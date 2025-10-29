Rotunda Family Clarifies Mike Rotunda’s Health Status Following Recent Reports

The Rotunda family has shared an official update to clarify the current health condition of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, best known to fans as Irwin R. Shyster (I.R.S.). The statement, released by his daughter Mika Rotunda, addressed recent comments made by Rotunda’s brother-in-law and former tag team partner, Barry Windham.

Windham had stated in an interview that Rotunda was in hospice care, which the family has confirmed is incorrect. “Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about our late family member, whom we lost two years ago,” Mika explained. “We want to make it clear that he misspoke, not intentionally.”

Mika clarified that her father is recovering after a serious medical emergency. “My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center,” she wrote. “He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery.”

The statement also reflected on the long journey ahead and highlighted Mike Rotunda’s enduring strength. “It has already been a long road, and we know there is still a long road ahead, but our faith in God remains strong,” Mika continued. “Anyone who knows my dad knows that it’s his strength, work ethic, and athleticism that have carried him through not just this, but every challenge life has thrown his way. If there’s one person I have faith in, it’s Captain Mike.”

She concluded by expressing appreciation for the outpouring of support from fans and the wrestling community. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the wrestling world and our local communities. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we continue walking this journey together, but we warmly welcome continued prayers, good energy, and healing thoughts for his recovery.”

The statement ended with, “With love and gratitude, The Rotunda Family.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).