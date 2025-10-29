AEW Brings Halloween Chaos To Texas With Fright Night Dynamite

AEW brings a Halloween twist to Edinburg, Texas, tonight as “Fright Night Dynamite” takes over the Bert Ogden Arena. The show promises eerie excitement with multiple Halloween-themed bouts, including two Fright Night 4-Way Fights and a Trick-or-Treat Tornado Tag Match.

Don Callis Family Summit

Tensions within The Don Callis Family have reached breaking point, and Callis is stepping in to restore order. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita have been at odds for weeks, with their rivalry threatening to split the group in two. Tonight’s summit will determine whether Callis can repair the fractured alliance or if the family implodes once and for all.

Women’s Tag Tournament Kicks Off

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament gets underway tonight as Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata square off against the Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue. After earning the right to choose their first-round opponents, Hayter and Aminata have targeted the Triangle of Madness duo for payback following last week’s chaos. Both teams will be looking to secure their place in the semifinals and make a strong statement in the hunt for gold.

Death Riders Dominate The Card

The Death Riders will feature prominently on tonight’s show. Jon Moxley faces Kyle O’Reilly in a heated rematch after last week’s encounter ended abruptly when Moxley struck the referee to escape a submission. Meanwhile, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta team up in Trick-or-Treat Tornado Tag action against Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. Both Allin and Cassidy are determined to dismantle the Death Riders’ growing dominance in AEW.

Fright Night 4-Way Fights

Two high-stakes Fright Night 4-Way matches will determine future title challengers ahead of Full Gear. In the first, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, and Hook battle for the chance to face Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Men’s World Championship in Newark. The second 4-Way sees FTR, the Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and Jurassic Express fight to earn a shot at Brodido’s AEW World Tag Team Titles.

AEW Dynamite Card (October 29, 2025)



AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST. The announced lineup includes: