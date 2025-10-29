Chelsea Green Signs New Long-Term Deal With WWE

Chelsea Green’s future in WWE looks secure for many years to come.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Green has officially signed a new long-term deal with WWE. The outlet revealed that WWE officials reached out to Green well before her previous contract was set to expire. Her initial three-year deal, signed in late 2022, was due to end in late 2025. Negotiations were finalized back in January, resulting in a fresh five-year agreement that will keep Green with the company through 2030.

Green has been a consistent presence across WWE programming, particularly in the United States Title picture following her reign as champion. She has also been active on NXT in recent months, where she aligned herself with NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page. There have reportedly been internal discussions about eventually bringing that alliance to the main roster.

Before any potential call-up, Green and Page will head to Mexico for a special appearance at AAA’s Dia de Muertos event in Monterrey this Sunday, November 2. The pair are set to challenge La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

