×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Trick Williams And Ricky Saints To Clash In Last Man Standing Match At NXT Gold Rush

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 29, 2025
Trick Williams And Ricky Saints To Clash In Last Man Standing Match At NXT Gold Rush

The October 28th edition of NXT was filled with tension and explosive action as Trick Williams’ demand for a championship opportunity spiraled into all-out chaos, resulting in a major announcement from NXT General Manager Ava before the night was over.

The show opened with Williams searching the backstage area for Ricky Saints, clearly determined to confront him. When he could not locate his rival, Williams stormed to the ring and grabbed a microphone. He told the crowd that he had already proven himself by defeating Saints at Halloween Havoc and refused to leave the ring until he was granted a title shot.

Ava soon appeared to address the situation and firmly stated there was no controversy surrounding the Halloween Havoc result, clarifying that Saints had beaten Williams clean in the middle of the ring. Unmoved, Williams listed the major names he had defeated throughout his time in NXT, arguing that he had earned another chance.

Before he could continue, Ricky Saints charged into the ring, and a furious brawl broke out. Security rushed in to separate the two men, but their rivalry was far from over. Later in the night, chaos erupted again when Williams and Saints clashed once more, this time during the TNA Knockouts Championship match between Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace. Their fight spilled into the ring, halting the match, and continued into the ringside area as officials struggled to maintain control.

The intensity reached its peak when Saints speared Williams straight through a wall near the stage, leaving destruction in their wake. Furious with the repeated interruptions, Ava returned to make an official ruling. She announced that Trick Williams and Ricky Saints would face off in two weeks at NXT Gold Rush in a Last Man Standing Match.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy