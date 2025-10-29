Trick Williams And Ricky Saints To Clash In Last Man Standing Match At NXT Gold Rush

The October 28th edition of NXT was filled with tension and explosive action as Trick Williams’ demand for a championship opportunity spiraled into all-out chaos, resulting in a major announcement from NXT General Manager Ava before the night was over.

The show opened with Williams searching the backstage area for Ricky Saints, clearly determined to confront him. When he could not locate his rival, Williams stormed to the ring and grabbed a microphone. He told the crowd that he had already proven himself by defeating Saints at Halloween Havoc and refused to leave the ring until he was granted a title shot.

Ava soon appeared to address the situation and firmly stated there was no controversy surrounding the Halloween Havoc result, clarifying that Saints had beaten Williams clean in the middle of the ring. Unmoved, Williams listed the major names he had defeated throughout his time in NXT, arguing that he had earned another chance.

Before he could continue, Ricky Saints charged into the ring, and a furious brawl broke out. Security rushed in to separate the two men, but their rivalry was far from over. Later in the night, chaos erupted again when Williams and Saints clashed once more, this time during the TNA Knockouts Championship match between Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace. Their fight spilled into the ring, halting the match, and continued into the ringside area as officials struggled to maintain control.

The intensity reached its peak when Saints speared Williams straight through a wall near the stage, leaving destruction in their wake. Furious with the repeated interruptions, Ava returned to make an official ruling. She announced that Trick Williams and Ricky Saints would face off in two weeks at NXT Gold Rush in a Last Man Standing Match.

