×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Abdullah The Butcher Showing Signs Of Recovery After Health Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 29, 2025
Abdullah The Butcher Showing Signs Of Recovery After Health Scare

A welcome update has been shared regarding the health of wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher, bringing relief and optimism to fans around the world.

The news came courtesy of Book Pro Wrestlers, who shared a message on Tuesday evening alongside a recent photo of Abdullah, noting that his condition has shown notable improvement.

“Abby is awake, recovering, smiling, and in great spirits,” the post read, confirming the information was verified by Abdullah’s official team. “Official from his team as of 6:30 PM,” the update added.

Despite the encouraging progress, his team continues to ask fans to keep the hardcore legend in their thoughts. “Please keep him in your prayers as he continues his road to recovery,” the message concluded.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy