WWE Reveals WrestleMania 42 Promo Featuring Top Superstars In High-Stakes Poker Game

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 28, 2025
WWE has finally lifted the curtain on the mystery surrounding the cryptic videos released over the weekend. The teasers were revealed to be part of a new promotional campaign for WrestleMania 42, which debuted during Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

The commercial depicts a tense, high-stakes poker game featuring some of WWE’s biggest stars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. Watching over the action are WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Paul Heyman, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the scene.

The spot ends with a poker chip dropping onto the WrestleMania Vegas logo, followed by the tagline, “WrestleMania Vegas, It’s anyone’s game.” The closing moments also highlight details on two-day combo ticket packages available for next spring’s spectacular.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This will mark the second straight year the venue has hosted WWE’s biggest annual event, following a venue change from the originally planned Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

