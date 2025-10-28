WWE 2K26 Officially In Development With WWE Superstars Already Involved

Development is officially underway for the next entry in the long-running WWE 2K video game franchise, WWE 2K26. According to a report from PWInsider Elite, production has already begun, with several WWE Superstars taking part in the early stages of the process.

The report reveals that a number of performers have started recording voice lines for the upcoming title. Although the identities of those involved have not been confirmed, it is typically the top-tier talent who contribute to the game’s commentary, storylines, and career modes.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games, first confirmed WWE 2K26 during its May 2025 earnings call. The release is planned for Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026, which runs from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

WWE 2K26 will follow the success of WWE 2K25, which launched in March 2025 to positive reception. That game was celebrated for its record-breaking roster size and featured two special editions , “Bloodline” and “Deadman” , paying tribute to the dominant faction and The Undertaker’s legendary career.

Fans can also look forward to WWE 2K Mobile, a new title coming to Netflix Games. Announced earlier this year, the mobile version was originally targeted for a Fall 2025 release, though there have been no recent updates on its progress.

