Barry Windham Reveals Mike Rotunda Is In Hospice Care

During a heartfelt interview with veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham shared emotional news about the declining health of his longtime friend, former tag team partner, and brother-in-law, Mike Rotunda. Rotunda, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, is best remembered for his roles as Irwin R. Shyster (I.R.S.) and Michael Wallstreet.

The conversation began with Apter and Windham reflecting on Windham’s legendary career and those who helped shape it, including Dusty Rhodes, Eddie Graham, and Don Muraco. The discussion then turned somber when Apter mentioned the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), the son of Mike Rotunda and nephew of Barry Windham.

While speaking about Bray, Windham took a pause before revealing that his brother-in-law is currently in hospice care. “It’s kind of tough right now,” Windham said softly. “You know, Mike is in hospice right now.”

Clearly emotional, Windham spoke with great affection for the Rotunda family. “I love that family,” he said. When asked about Bray Wyatt’s best quality, Windham reflected, “He was just a good boy. He was such a good person. Never got in trouble at all his whole life.”

Windham also looked back on his decades-long bond with Mike Rotunda, recalling their first meeting in Toronto in 1982 before Rotunda began training in Germany. “I mean, just like we were old friends when we first met,” Windham said. “So when he showed up in Florida, you know, we hit it off right off the bat, you know, like old pals forever.” He even shared the most memorable advice Rotunda gave him throughout their partnership: “Slow down.”

As the interview came to a close, Apter asked Windham if he had a message for the fans who have supported him through the years. Windham humbly shifted the focus back to his friend. “Well, it’s been a great ride, and I would like for you all to pray for Mike,” he said. Apter concluded by echoing the request: “Pray for Mike Rotunda. We love you, Mike.”

