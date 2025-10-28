×
TNA Champion Steve Maclin’s Future Uncertain As Contract Nears End

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 28, 2025
TNA Wrestling continues to feature a strong roster of talent, but not all of their top stars are currently under long-term contracts. That includes one of their reigning champions, as Steve Maclin’s future with the company remains uncertain heading into 2026.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin’s deal with the company is set to expire at the end of 2025. Maclin reportedly signed a one-year extension last year, which kept him on board through this year.

The timing of this development is notable. Maclin recently recaptured the TNA International Championship at Bound For Glory, defeating Frankie Kazarian in one of the event’s key matches. Over the past four years, Maclin has built an impressive resume with TNA, including a reign as World Champion, following his seven-year run with WWE.

Before joining TNA, Maclin was part of the Forgotten Sons in WWE NXT alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker. The group was promoted to the main roster, but controversy surrounding Ryker’s social media comments led to the stable being sidelined and ultimately disbanded before the members were released.

