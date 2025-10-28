Becky Lynch’s Next Title Challenger Confirmed Following WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has a new challenger lined up for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and it is a familiar face.

Maxxine Dupri is officially set to get another opportunity at the title after Monday’s WWE Raw, following a backstage exchange with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce informed Dupri that her back-to-back victories over Lynch by countout and disqualification had earned her a rematch for the championship.

Dupri accepted the opportunity but noted she wanted to consult her mentor before confirming the date for the match. Pearce respected the decision, allowing her to decide when she feels ready to step back into the ring with “The Man.”

The rivalry between Lynch and Dupri has been steadily escalating in recent weeks. On the October 6 Raw, Lynch was counted out after walking away from their non-title encounter. Two weeks later, on October 20, Dupri received a title shot, which ended abruptly when Lynch struck her challenger with the championship belt, resulting in a disqualification.

With tensions rising, Dupri’s renewed pursuit of the Women’s Intercontinental title promises another heated showdown between the two competitors.