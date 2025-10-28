Chaos On WWE Raw Leads To Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match At Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Intercontinental Championship scene on WWE Raw took an unexpected turn, leaving fans stunned and the title picture in complete disarray. What was supposed to be a straightforward number one contender’s match between Rusev and Penta quickly descended into chaos, ultimately leading to a major title match being added to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rusev and Penta went toe-to-toe in a physical encounter to decide Dominik Mysterio’s next challenger. The bout reached its peak when Penta countered Rusev’s Accolade and delivered the Penta Driver, nearly securing the victory. However, before either man could capitalize, the match erupted into mayhem when all three members of Los Americanos, Rayo, Bravo, and El Grande, stormed the ring.

The trio laid waste to both competitors, resulting in a no-contest ruling. Their celebration was short-lived, as Rusev recovered and sent Rayo and Bravo tumbling out of the ring. Penta then attempted to take out El Grande, but Rayo and Bravo pulled their leader to safety before more damage could be done.

Later in the night, Dominik Mysterio was seen backstage with Los Americanos. When Raw General Manager Adam Pearce entered the scene, the faction quickly exited. Dominik tried to play off the interference as their idea, suggesting that Rusev and Penta would now have their hands full with Los Americanos. Pearce, however, had a different plan in mind. He informed Dominik that instead of chasing the faction, both Rusev and Penta would be chasing him, announcing that all three men will collide in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place November 1, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The updated card includes:

CM Punk vs Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (Champion) vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (Champion) vs Jade Cargill

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (Champion) vs Rusev vs Penta