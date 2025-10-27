WWE Monday Night Raw Results = October 27, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Rusev and Penta collides in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match, Nikki Bella takes on Roxanne Perez, CM Punk and Jey Uso continue on the road towards their World Heavyweight Title Match and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Penta are shown arriving at RAW. We then see clips from last week's RAW.

Jey Uso opens RAW and makes his way out to the ring through the crowd. Uso talks about how he has a lot of people in his ear, but he doesn't give a damn what those people think about him because he just needs to worry about him. It's just him going for the title. CM Punk comes out and joins Uso in the ring. Punk mocks Uso's entrance by playing his music again and says the four letters that matter are Punk. Punk wants to talk about tonight and he says he's proud of Uso for listening to himself and not other people. He says this will be hard for him because he's friends with Uso and he tries to put himself in his opponents shoes but he couldn't with Uso because Punk thinks for himself. Punk says Uso has what it takes and talks about Uso winning the Battle Royal and watching Uso throw out his twin brother, Jimmy Uso and that proves Uso has what it takes. He asks Uso how far he's willing to go to get the champion because Punk also needs to be champion. Punk says he knows how far he's willing to go and Uso will find himself in a situation he cannot YEET out of. He asks Uso again how far he's willing to go. Uso responds with "Let's go, Punk" and says he knows how to swim in deep waters so he's ready. He asks Punk why he's trying to paint him as the bad guy and tells Punk to screw himself and says he'll win on Saturday.

The Judgement Day is backstage. Dominik Mysterio comes in and says they have a problem and brings up Rusev and Penta coming after him. Raquel Rodriguez tells Mysterio it's probably because he's a cheater. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh tell Mysterio is on his own and Mysterio gets on the phone and leaves. Roxanne Perez suggests she go and help Mysterio and Rodriguez tells her to stay put.

Nikki Bella is shown arriving at the show.

Match 1 - WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Penta -vs- Rusev

Rusev charges Penta off the bell and Penta dodges Rusev and chops him. Rusev tosses Penta across the ring and Penta takes down Rusev with a headscissors sending Rusev out of the ring. Penta goes for a suicide dive, but Rusev punches him mid dive. They fight on the ring apron and Rusev is knocked down. Penta hits a suicide dive on Rusev and both men are laid out. Back in the ring, Penta hits a springboard DDT and covers Rusev for a near fall. Rusev rolls out of the ring and Penta goes out after him. Rusev smacks Penta on the apron and then punches and clotheslines Penta outside of the ring. In the ring, Rusev crashes into Penta in the corner. Penta hits a backstabber on Rusev and covers him for a two count. Rusev is kicked out of the ring, Penta misses a baseball slide and Rusev flapjacks Penta onto the steel steps and we get a commercial break.

Back to RAW, Rusev kicks Penta several times. Rusev covers Penta by standing on him and flexing, and Penta kicks out at two. Rusev hammers down on Penta's torso and then locks him in a headlock. Penta powers out of the hold but is drop kicked down to the mat by Rusev. Rusev gets rattled by the "Rusev Sucks" chants and then goes back to Penta and tries to pull off his mask. Penta kicks Rusev and Penta goes for a springboard splash and Rusev catches Penta and bear hugs him. Rusev runs into the turnbuckle, and Penta kicks Rusev and hits his corner handstand kick on Rusev and covers him - Rusev kicks out at one. Penta kicks Rusev three times in the head and then climbs the ropes. Penta jumps at Rusev and Rusev hits The Machka Kick on Penta and covers for a near fall. Rusev goes for The Accolade and Penta breaks free and hits The Mexican Destroyer and covers Rusev who barely kicks out. Rusev and Penta trade punches in the middle of the ring. Bravo, Rayo and El Grande Americano run down and attack Penta and Rusev.

No Contest

Americano takes out Penta and Bravo & Rayo take out Rusev. The Americanos pose in the ring after decimating Rusev and Penta. Rusev gets to his feet and gets back in the ring. Rusev takes care of Bravo and Rayo and Penta gets in the ring and kicks Americano. Bravo pulls Americano out of the ring.

LA Knight is backstage being interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Knight says he came up short and the bottom line is Jey Uso has the title shot. He says he doesn't know how to quit so whoever wins, whether it's Uso or CM Punk, he's going to beat them.

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman are backstage. Breakker says they should have been in the Battle Royal last week and is frustrated. Heyman says Adam Pearce was already upset and he knows if Breakker and Reed were in the match, Pearce would have made sure they didn't win. Heyman says Breakker should be focusing on LA Knight because Knight wants the championship too. Breakker tells Heyman to go get him a match. Heyman says he already got that worked out and Breakker has a match against Knight tonight.

A video package for Asuka plays celebrating her 10 years on the official roster.

Adam Pearce is on the phone, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor come in. Pearce says he has a message for Dominik Mysterio but since they're here he asks what they want. Balor and McDonagh ask for their rematch. Pearce says one of them goes one on one with Sheamus tonight. McDonagh says he'll take on Sheamus and after he beats Sheamus, they need their tag title rematch.

Match 2: Nikki Bella -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

Perez rolls out of the way as Bella tries to lock up. Perez goes to shake Bella's hand and Bella slaps it away. Perez slaps Bella and Bella goes for a roll up but Perez kicks out. Perez is drop kicked to the mat and gets locked in an arm bar. Perez counters out to a leg scissors on Bella and Bella counters out to a headlock on Perez. Bella is slammed down to the mat and Perez starts windmill punching Bella. Bella counters out of a take down and slams Perez's head into her knee. Perez rolls out of the ring and Bella goes out after her. Perez is sent into the barricades and Bella slams Perez into the apron. Back in the ring, Perez is slammed into the turnbuckles and Bella climbs the ropes and Rodriguez guillotines Bella as Perez distracts the ref. Bella is slingshotted into the second rope and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from a commercial break to Perez beating down Bella in the middle of the ring. Bella crawls to the ropes and Perez elbows Bella against the ropes and then chokes her on the bottom rope. Perez covers for a near fall. Perez elbows the back of Bella's neck and the two trade punches. Perez chokes Bella on the ropes again and hits a running uppercut and a springboard moonsault and covers Bella, and Bella kicks out at two. Perez puts Bella in a neck lock and Bella elbows out of the hold. Perez slams down Bella and covers for a one count. Perez continues to elbow and punch Bella's neck. Bella mounts Perez and punches her several times. Bella and Perez both slam each other down with hair beils. Bella kicks down Perez and clotheslines her in the corner and follows this with a springboard heel kick and covers Perez for a near fall. Bella goes for the Rack Attack 2.0 but Perez counters and both women crash to the ground. Perez knocks Bella into the ropes and Bella hits a spinebuster and covers Perez for two. Rodriguez distracts Bella and Perez tries to roll up Bella. Bella does the same and rolls up Perez who kicks out. Bella punches Perez and goes for the Rack Attack 2.0 again but Perez counters. Perez hits PopRox on Bella and gets the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

After the match, Rodriguez gets in the ring and clotheslines Bella down. Stephanie Vaquer runs down to help Bella. Perez leaves the ring and Rodriguez gets back in the ring and stands face to face with Vaquer. Bella joins her and just weirdly stands there and neither Vaquer or Bella attack Rodriguez who exits the ring.

Lyra Valkyria walks by Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka says they should be in the title picture and not Bayley and Valkyria. Asuka yells at Valkyria and leaves. Sane apologizes to Valkyria and Asuka yells at her to follow her. Bayley steps and gives Valkyria a matching tag jacket. Valkyria says she's never faced Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are backstage. Jimmy tells Jey he's upset Jey is only thinking of himself. He tells Jey that he knows Jey knows he can beat him and that's why Jey threw Jimmy out of the Battle Royal.

Match 3: Bron Breakker w/Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman -vs- LA Knight

Breakker stares down Knight at the bell and when they finally lock up they roll around the ropes to one corner. Knight comes out of the corner and punches Breakker and connects with a flying elbow. Knight punches Breakker on the turnbuckles and Breakker lifts Knight and brings him to the middle of the ring. Knight clotheslines Breakker and Breakker runs the ropes and clotheslines Knight down to the mat. Breakker shoulder checks Knight in the corner and sits him on the top rope. Knight hits a cross body and covers Breakker for a two count. Breakker knees and kicks Knight and Knight goes for a roll up. Breakker breaks the roll up and clotheslines Knight to the mat. Knight punches Breakker and knocks him down in the corner. Knight stomps on Breakker and hits a running knee and Breakker rolls out of the ring. Knight baseball slides onto Breakker outside the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

We're back! Knight gets caught and Breakker hits a back breaker and covers Knight for a two count. Breakker shoulder checks Knight against the turnbuckles and hits a running knee. Breakker throws Knight out of the ring and Breakker crawls out of the ring and runs around the ring and hits a flying shoulder tackle and knocks Knight off his feet. Back in the ring, Breakker covers Knight who kicks out at two. Breakker puts Knight in a chinlock. Knight powers out and punches Breakker a few times. Breakker kicks Knight and Knight takes down Breakker with a flying forearm and then hits a jumping neckbreaker. Knight powerslams Breakker down to the mat and drops an elbow on Breakker. Knight goes for The BFT but Breakker counters and knees Knight. Breakker sits Knight on the top rope and Knight knocks him off. Breakker runs up the ropes to hit a Frankensteiner but Knight sneaks under him and Breakker crashes to the mat - that looked bad. Knight sits Breakker on the top rope and Breakker knocks Knight off and Knight runs back up and hits a superplex and covers Breakker for a two count. Knight kicks Breakker, Reed gets on the apron and distracts Knight. Breakker runs at Knight and Knight moves out of the way and Breakker collides with the ring post. Knight takes out Reed and then slams Breakkers head into the announce desk. Heyman gets Knight's attention and Knight ignores him and hits a reverse DDT on Breakker in the ring. Knight climbs the ropes and jumps at Breakker who moves out of the way. Knight lands and Breakker spears him and gets the win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Backstage, Adam Pearce is looking for Dominik Mysterio. He sees Mysterio with El Grande Americano, Bravo and Rayo. Mysterio tells Pearce he doesn't know why they attacked Penta and Rusev. Pearce tells Mysterio they have a triple threat match on Saturday with Mysterio, Penta and Rusev.

The Usos are backstage. Jey tells Jimmy they're brothers and he loves him and didn't betray him. Jey says he has a lot on his plate and he could really use his brother having his back. Jimmy feels him and they embrace.

Match 4: JD McDonagh w/Finn Balor -vs- Sheamus

Sheamus chases McDonagh around the ring when we get the bell. Balor distracts Sheamus and McDonagh attacks Sheamus. McDonagh kicks and punches Sheamus in the corner and Sheamus uses his strength and reverses it. Sheamus chops McDonagh and throws him across the ring. Sheamus rocks McDonagh on the bottom rope and then slams down McDonagh. McDonagh elbows Sheamus and then takes out Sheamus by taking out his knees. McDonagh drives a forearm to Sheamus' back and then McDonagh gets knocked out of the ring with a clothesline. Sheamus tosses McDonagh back in the ring and mouths off to Balor. McDonagh takes down Sheamus and tries to cover him but Sheamus kicks out immediately. McDonagh kicks Sheamus in the corner. Sheamus gets McDonagh on the apron and goes for 10 beats but Balor takes McDonagh off the apron. Sheamus jumps off the apron and hits a double clothesline on McDonagh and Balor and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, McDonagh kicks Sheamus' knee in the corner and then puts Sheamus in a headlock. McDonagh keeps putting Sheamus in submission holds and gets on Sheamus' back. Sheamus gets to the ropes and flips over the ropes sending McDonagh and Sheamus out of the ring. McDonagh hits a springboard moonsault and then tosses Sheamus back in the ring. McDonagh hits a 450 Splash and covers Sheamus for a near fall. McDonagh kicks Sheamus in the face and Sheamus asks for more. Sheamus clotheslines McDonagh down and hits him in the corner and hits a spinning back breaker on McDonagh. Sheamus goes for 10 beats again but McDonagh counters and then rolls up Sheamus for a two count. Sheamus gets McDonagh on the apron and hits 10 beats. McDonagh crumples onto the apron and Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but McDonagh kicks Sheamus instead. McDonagh rolls up Sheamus who kicks out at two. Sheamus hits a Razor's Edge on McDonagh and covers him. Balor puts McDonagh's leg on the ropes breaking the pin. Sheamus goes out after Balor. Balor gets kneed and goes to powerbomb Balor onto the announce desk. McDonagh flies through the ropes and stops it but gets slammed onto the announce desk and into the barricades. Balor smacks Sheamus with the shillelagh and McDonagh hits a top rope Spanish Fly on Sheamus and gets the win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

Maxxine Dupri talks to Adam Pearce backstage. Dupri tells Pearce that she wants Becky Lynch but she thinks she needs to call a friend to help her get ready for Lynch and will take Lynch's Intercontinental Championship. Pearce tells Dupri to tell him when she's ready and she'll have her title shot.

Jackie Redmond talks to Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair. Redmond asks why they accepted this impromptu match. They say it's because they're always ready. Asuka and Kairi Sane come up and Asuka says they shouldn't be champs and it should be Sane and Asuka. Flair says they'd be honored to battle The Kabuki Warriors.

Adam Pearce talks with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Styles asks who their opponents will be. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor come by and ask for their tag title re-match. Styles thinks it's not a bad idea to give them their rematch. Pearce issues a rematch next week.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair(c) -vs- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

The bell rings, Bayley and Bliss start off. Bliss goes for a roll up, Flair tags in and knocks down Bayley. Bliss is tagged back in and she takes down Bayley and drop kicks her. Flair and Valkyria are tagged in and they lock up. They take turns reversing holds. Valkyria gets Flair down on the mat and shoulder checks her. Flair kicks Valkyria and chops her down to the mat. Flair kicks Valkyria and knocks Bayley down. Valkyria kicks Flair and Flair rolls out of the ring. Valkyria hits a dropkick through the ropes and we cut to a break.

Back to our main event, Bliss takes down Bayley and punches and kicks her in the middle of the ring. Bayley fires back with a clothesline and a back body drop on Bliss. Bayley covers Bliss who kicks out at two. Valkyria is tagged in and she stomps on Bliss in the corner. Valkyria gets Bliss in a submission hold and Bliss breaks free. Bliss gets double teamed by Valkyria and Bayley and Bayley covers Bliss for two. Valkyria is tagged in and Bliss hits a double DDT on Bayley and Valkyria. Flair is tagged in and she hits a cross body on both Bayley and Valkyria. Flair chops both women and takes down Valkyria with a walkover clothesline. Flair hits a Fallaway Slam on Valkyria and does the same to Bayley. Flair moonsaults on both Valkyria and Bayley and then covers Valkyria who kicks out at two. Flair kicks Bayley off the apron giving Valkyria the opportunity to kick Flair down, laying both Valkyria and Flair out. Bayley yells at Valkyria to tag in, and Valkyria does. Bayley knees Flai, guillotines her and hits a top rope elbow. Bliss gets taken out and Bayley runs into a knee by Flair. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Flair and Flair barely kicks out. Bliss tags herself in, Bayley knocks Bliss off the apron. Valkyria is tagged in and she leg drops onto Flair. Bliss runs in and catches Valkyria and hits Sister Abigail and Bayley breaks the pin. Flair runs in and kicks Bayley and they end up battling outside the ring. In the ring, Bliss climbs the ropes for Twisted Bliss. Valkyria hits NightWing and covers Bliss but Flair breaks the pin. Flair and Bayley are tagged in. Bayley and Flair punch each other out in the middle of the ring. Flair boots Bayley down to the mat and locks in the Figure 8. Valkyria stops Bayley from tapping. Bliss hits Twisted Bliss on Valkyria. Bliss and Flair hit Natural selection on Valkyria and Bayley and Flair covers Bayley to get the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

After the match, Asuka and Kairi Sane run down and start beating down Bliss, Flair and Valkyria. They go to attack Bayley but stop and retreat and the end credits roll.