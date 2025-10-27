×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Programming Update: HBO Max Adds Battle Of The Belts And Double Or Nothing Dates

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
AEW Programming Update: HBO Max Adds Battle Of The Belts And Double Or Nothing Dates

A recent Warner Bros. Discovery press release issued last Thursday sparked discussion within the wrestling community after it appeared to announce a three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special during Full Gear week, as well as a Thanksgiving Day edition of Collision. These details were new and quickly drew attention from fans and media outlets alike.

The same release also included listings for AEW Battle of the Belts and AEW Double or Nothing, which led some to believe that the May pay-per-view might be airing on TBS or TNT on Friday, November 28. However, new clarification from a Warner Bros. Discovery representative has provided context to those listings.

The spokesperson confirmed that the release referred exclusively to HBO Max programming and not TBS or TNT broadcasts. The entry noting “November 21: The Battle of the Belts joins the AEW programming roster alongside Dynamite and Rampage (2022)” means that the early Battle of the Belts specials will be added to the Max streaming library on that date. Initially, only the debut event will be uploaded, with later installments added over time in chronological order alongside Dynamite and Rampage episodes.

Regarding Double or Nothing, the November 28 listing refers to when the pay-per-view will officially become available on HBO Max. That date falls exactly 187 days after the May 25 event, consistent with Warner Bros. Discovery’s policy that pay-per-view buyers retain six months of exclusivity before the content is added to the platform.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

October 27, 2025 at

Anaheim, California, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy