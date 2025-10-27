AEW Programming Update: HBO Max Adds Battle Of The Belts And Double Or Nothing Dates

A recent Warner Bros. Discovery press release issued last Thursday sparked discussion within the wrestling community after it appeared to announce a three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special during Full Gear week, as well as a Thanksgiving Day edition of Collision. These details were new and quickly drew attention from fans and media outlets alike.

The same release also included listings for AEW Battle of the Belts and AEW Double or Nothing, which led some to believe that the May pay-per-view might be airing on TBS or TNT on Friday, November 28. However, new clarification from a Warner Bros. Discovery representative has provided context to those listings.

The spokesperson confirmed that the release referred exclusively to HBO Max programming and not TBS or TNT broadcasts. The entry noting “November 21: The Battle of the Belts joins the AEW programming roster alongside Dynamite and Rampage (2022)” means that the early Battle of the Belts specials will be added to the Max streaming library on that date. Initially, only the debut event will be uploaded, with later installments added over time in chronological order alongside Dynamite and Rampage episodes.

Regarding Double or Nothing, the November 28 listing refers to when the pay-per-view will officially become available on HBO Max. That date falls exactly 187 days after the May 25 event, consistent with Warner Bros. Discovery’s policy that pay-per-view buyers retain six months of exclusivity before the content is added to the platform.