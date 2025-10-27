Logan Paul Reportedly Ends Boxing Career To Focus On WWE

Logan Paul’s boxing career may have officially come to an end, according to his friend and “Impaulsive” podcast co-host Mike Majlak. Majlak revealed that Paul is now fully focused on his career in WWE, with no plans to return to the boxing ring.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles, Majlak explained that Paul’s interests have shifted entirely toward professional wrestling. Paul signed with WWE in 2022 and reportedly became more involved after Monday Night Raw’s move to Netflix in 2025. While he is considered a full-time talent, his schedule resembles that of a part-time performer, appearing primarily for major events.

Paul’s most recent boxing match took place in 2023 against Dillon Danis, which ended in a disqualification victory for Paul. When asked if Paul would ever step back into the boxing ring, Majlak’s answer was firm.

“Absolutely not,” Majlak said. “I think he’s going to WWE and wrestle for the rest of his life. That’s it, yeah. His brother [Jake Paul] is the boxer.” He further pointed out Jake’s more consistent boxing career and superior record, standing at 12-1 compared to Logan’s 0-1.

Since joining WWE, Logan Paul has competed in several major matches at flagship Premium Live Events, including the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber: Toronto, WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam, and Clash in Paris. Throughout his WWE career, he has faced some of the company’s biggest names such as John Cena, AJ Styles, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. His showdown with John Cena at Clash in Paris was praised as one of his best performances to date.