WWE Planning Major Elimination Chamber Weekend In Chicago For 2026

WWE is reportedly preparing a major wrestling takeover in Chicago for 2026, centered around the Elimination Chamber premium live event. As reported by PWInsider, the company is planning to stage multiple shows across the city as part of a packed weekend of wrestling festivities, with Elimination Chamber tentatively set for February 28, 2026, at the Allstate Arena.

The current plan calls for SmackDown to emanate from Chicago the night before, on Friday, February 27. WWE is also said to be exploring additional programming to make the weekend even bigger, including potential appearances from NXT and possibly a collaboration with AAA. The intent is to create a full-scale wrestling celebration in Chicago, offering fans an immersive experience that goes beyond the main Premium Live Event.

The timing of the show could also carry strategic importance. Reports suggest WWE has not yet locked in the February 28 date, leaving open the possibility of moving the event forward or back by a week. This flexibility could be used to counter any competing AEW pay-per-view planned for the same period, aligning with WWE’s ongoing strategy of scheduling major events on Saturdays to maximize viewership and minimize sports broadcast conflicts.

Should these plans move ahead, Chicago could become the epicenter of professional wrestling for that weekend. Featuring stars from WWE’s main roster, NXT, and possibly AAA talent, the Elimination Chamber weekend is shaping up to be a massive stop on the Road to WrestleMania in 2026.

