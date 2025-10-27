×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Planning Major Elimination Chamber Weekend In Chicago For 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
WWE Planning Major Elimination Chamber Weekend In Chicago For 2026

WWE is reportedly preparing a major wrestling takeover in Chicago for 2026, centered around the Elimination Chamber premium live event. As reported by PWInsider, the company is planning to stage multiple shows across the city as part of a packed weekend of wrestling festivities, with Elimination Chamber tentatively set for February 28, 2026, at the Allstate Arena.

The current plan calls for SmackDown to emanate from Chicago the night before, on Friday, February 27. WWE is also said to be exploring additional programming to make the weekend even bigger, including potential appearances from NXT and possibly a collaboration with AAA. The intent is to create a full-scale wrestling celebration in Chicago, offering fans an immersive experience that goes beyond the main Premium Live Event.

The timing of the show could also carry strategic importance. Reports suggest WWE has not yet locked in the February 28 date, leaving open the possibility of moving the event forward or back by a week. This flexibility could be used to counter any competing AEW pay-per-view planned for the same period, aligning with WWE’s ongoing strategy of scheduling major events on Saturdays to maximize viewership and minimize sports broadcast conflicts.

Should these plans move ahead, Chicago could become the epicenter of professional wrestling for that weekend. Featuring stars from WWE’s main roster, NXT, and possibly AAA talent, the Elimination Chamber weekend is shaping up to be a massive stop on the Road to WrestleMania in 2026.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

October 27, 2025 at

Anaheim, California, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy