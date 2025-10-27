John Cena’s Final WWE Raw Set For Madison Square Garden

John Cena’s farewell to WWE is officially set.

Netflix has confirmed that the November 17 edition of WWE Raw, live from Madison Square Garden, will mark Cena’s final appearance on the red brand. The announcement was made through Netflix’s social media channels, where the streaming platform shared a fitting message for the moment:

“ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME IN THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA

It’s official: Watch John Cena’s FINAL #WWERaw on Monday November 17 at MSG.

LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT.”

Before his last Raw appearance, Cena will also feature on the November 10 episode in his hometown of Boston, followed by an appearance at Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego. His in-ring career will officially conclude on December 13, when he competes in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.