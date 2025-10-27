×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena’s Final WWE Raw Set For Madison Square Garden

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
John Cena’s Final WWE Raw Set For Madison Square Garden

John Cena’s farewell to WWE is officially set.

Netflix has confirmed that the November 17 edition of WWE Raw, live from Madison Square Garden, will mark Cena’s final appearance on the red brand. The announcement was made through Netflix’s social media channels, where the streaming platform shared a fitting message for the moment:

“ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME IN THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA
It’s official: Watch John Cena’s FINAL #WWERaw on Monday November 17 at MSG.
LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT.”

Before his last Raw appearance, Cena will also feature on the November 10 episode in his hometown of Boston, followed by an appearance at Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego. His in-ring career will officially conclude on December 13, when he competes in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy