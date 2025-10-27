AEW Announces “New Year’s Smash” Dynamite To End 2025 In Nebraska

AEW is set to close out 2025 in style, as the company has officially announced its final event of the year. The promotion will return to Nebraska for a special New Year’s Eve edition of AEW Dynamite, titled “New Year’s Smash,” on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The show will take place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the Omaha area, continuing the annual tradition of wrapping up the year with a themed episode. Tickets for the event will be available to the general public starting Monday, November 3.

AEW is promoting the show with a poster featuring Hangman Page, Kris Statlander, and Darby Allin. The episode will also serve as the fallout from AEW’s final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, which takes place just days earlier on December 27 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

This marks AEW’s second visit to the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, following a successful debut earlier this year when Dynamite was taped there in March, alongside two “Slam Dunk Collision” specials.