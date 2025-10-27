Mystery WWE Teasers Were Not Storyline Related After All

WWE fans have been buzzing over a series of cryptic videos shared on social media in recent days, sparking speculation about a potential surprise return or new storyline. However, it has now been revealed that the clips are not tied to any ongoing WWE angles.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, the mysterious footage is part of a large-scale promotional campaign for WrestleMania 42, rather than a tease for a storyline development.

The report adds that several of WWE’s biggest stars recently gathered at company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to film material for the campaign. Among those involved were Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar.

Many fans had theorized that the videos were teasing the imminent return of GUNTHER or perhaps Santos Escobar’s appearance on Raw tonight, but those rumors have since been dismissed. WrestleVotes further noted that the complete promotional video is expected to drop today.

WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will mark the third time the Las Vegas area has hosted WrestleMania, following WrestleMania IX and this year’s record-setting WrestleMania 41.