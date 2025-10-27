Ron Simmons To Be Inducted Into Georgia High School Football Hall Of Fame

Ron Simmons, already celebrated as a WWE Hall of Famer, is set to add another major accolade to his incredible legacy. The APA alum will soon be honored by the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame as part of the 1976 Warner Robins Demons team, which joins the 1971 Valdosta team in this year’s induction class.

Both squads finished their respective seasons undefeated, claiming state championships and national titles, earning their rightful place in Georgia football history. In the announcement, Simmons’ dominant presence on the field was highlighted, with the statement noting:

“Linebacker Ron Simmons was a force on defense, accumulating 130 tackles that season.”

Simmons’ football journey began long before the wrestling world knew his name. After his standout high school career, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 1981 NFL Draft but was released that same year. He went on to compete in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Rough Riders before joining the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits from 1983 to 1985, where he played alongside another future wrestling star, Lex Luger.

Simmons would later make history in professional wrestling by becoming the first African-American WCW World Champion in 1992. His groundbreaking career and influence led to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, presented by longtime partner and friend John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

This latest recognition cements Ron Simmons’ status as a true legend, not just in the squared circle but also on the gridiron.

