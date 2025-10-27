×
CM Punk Hints At Retirement Plans During WWE Japan Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
CM Punk Hints At Retirement Plans During WWE Japan Tour

In a new video released on WWE’s official YouTube channel, CM Punk opened up about his thoughts on the company’s 2025 tour of Japan and reflected on the current state of his legendary career. Speaking candidly, Punk addressed the reality of being in the twilight of his in-ring journey, referencing the recent wave of retirements among some of WWE’s biggest names.

“I’m standing here now, you know, towards the end of my career. John Cena’s hanging it up, and AJ Styles says he’s gonna retire next year. I don’t know how long I’ve got. I’m gonna go until the wheels fall off, and I just know that’s sooner rather than later,” Punk admitted, acknowledging that his time in the ring is drawing closer to an end.

Punk went on to discuss the importance of honoring those who have paved the way while embracing the new generation eager to carry the torch. “So it’s important, I think, for all of us, not just myself, to celebrate all the wrestlers as they retire. There’s a whole new crop of people coming up to take our spots, and I think we’re anxiously awaiting that to happen in some respects.”

The comments struck a reflective tone, with Punk’s words resonating deeply among fans who have followed his storied career from his early independent days to his WWE resurgence. With Cena’s farewell tour underway and Styles nearing retirement, Punk’s message serves as both a farewell to an era and an acknowledgment of the future stars ready to shape WWE’s next chapter.

