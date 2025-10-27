Maria Kanellis Confirms Third Child With Husband Mike Bennett

Maria Kanellis and her husband, Mike Bennett, have shared joyful news as they prepare to welcome their third child. The couple confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

The announcement came through a touching family post on social media. Maria posted a cheerful message reading, “It’s a boy!!!” alongside a photo featuring herself, Mike, and their two children, Fredrica “Freddie” Moon and Carver Mars. In the image, Maria is seen wearing a white shirt marked with blue handprints over her baby bump, symbolizing the special reveal.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in June through a heartfelt video showing Freddie and Carver revealing their new roles as big sister and big brother. The video ended with the children holding a small shirt that read “Coming Soon,” celebrating the exciting new addition to the family.

This marks the third child for Kanellis and Bennett, who have continued to share their family milestones with fans through the years. Congratulations to Maria and Mike as they look forward to welcoming their baby boy.