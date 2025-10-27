Andrade El Idolo Shuts Down Baseless Social Media Rumor Linking Him To Criminal Activity

Andrade El Idolo has spoken out on social media to shut down a baseless rumor linking him to criminal activity. The claim, which surfaced on X, came from an unverified user and quickly drew the attention of fans online.

On October 21, a user under the handle Ant (@vagoni256) posted a speculative message suggesting that Andrade might be connected to “some Mexican cartel business or nationwide crime scheme.” The user added, “Something big is going on here.”

Andrade swiftly addressed the unfounded allegation the same day. Quoting the post, he responded, “What?? Tranquilo amigo!!” before adding another message, “Will everyone please stop making things up?!”

The exchange reflected the kind of unverified rumors professional wrestlers often face on social media. Andrade’s direct approach appeared aimed at stopping the false claim before it could spread further among fans.

The timing of this incident coincides with an uncertain chapter in Andrade’s wrestling career. He made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling during the company’s sixth-anniversary edition of Dynamite on October 1, 2025, attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family in what appeared to be a renewed heel run.

However, just over two weeks later, Andrade was reportedly pulled from AEW programming following a cease-and-desist letter that WWE is said to have sent to AEW. The letter alleged that Andrade’s appearance breached a non-compete clause tied to his WWE exit.

Reports have suggested that violating such a clause could carry serious consequences, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer indicating Andrade might be sidelined from in-ring action for up to a year.

While Andrade continues to navigate his complex contractual situation involving WWE and AEW, he also finds himself responding to baseless online rumors that add further noise to an already turbulent period in his career.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).