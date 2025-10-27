×
Rich Swann Reportedly Working On Per-Appearance Deal With TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
Amid ongoing discussion about the state of TNA contracts, with several wrestlers reportedly working under short-term deals, fresh information has emerged concerning former TNA World Champion Rich Swann.

Earlier this year, Fightful Select reported that Swann’s contract with TNA had expired. At that time, he was no longer officially part of the roster, though it was made clear that he had left on positive terms with the promotion.

Since then, Swann has made his return to TNA television, aligning himself with the First Cla$$ faction led by AJ Francis. He joined the stable to fill the spot previously held by KC Navarro, solidifying his on-screen comeback.

Regarding Swann’s current status, Fightful Select revealed that unlike several other talents who have recently re-signed on short-term agreements, Swann’s situation is different. According to company sources, he is currently working on a per-appearance basis rather than under a fixed-term contract.

The report also mentioned that Swann is not the only performer under this type of agreement, as multiple wrestlers within TNA are operating on similar per-date deals. Fightful indicated that further details about TNA’s contract landscape are expected to surface soon.

