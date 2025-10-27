×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eric Bischoff Questions AEW’s Handling Of Andrade’s WWE Non-Compete Situation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
Eric Bischoff Questions AEW’s Handling Of Andrade’s WWE Non-Compete Situation

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on the growing discussion surrounding Andrade’s contract situation involving WWE and AEW. During his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff questioned how Andrade managed to appear on AEW television while reportedly still under a WWE non-compete clause.

“I’ve been on the other, I’ve been on both sides of it. …every jurisdiction is different. …for example, good luck enforcing a non-compete in California. Good luck, Florida. Good luck, Alabama. Try to force that shit. …it really comes down to do you have the money and the time to challenge it? If you do, you’ll probably win. You’ll burn a bridge in the process, and you’ll blow probably 150 to 250 grand in the process… Most people aren’t willing to fight it. They’ll just ride it out, but it’ll get challenged eventually.”

Bischoff admitted that he found it surprising AEW’s legal team allowed the situation to unfold. “How did he end up on TV, if he was under contract and had a non-compete from the AEW side? How does that even happen? …I mean, I can understand Andrade not necessarily being fluent in contract language, right? …I can understand how the talent might have gotten confused. …you still have the AEW side. I mean, they’ve got a responsibility to vet this, knowing that he was previously under contract, and knowing that previously, WWE was very strict about their noncompetes. That’s the part that makes me go, how the hell did that happen?”

He went on to stress the potential legal implications of the situation. “Yeah, there’s tortious interference, there’s all kinds of perpetual shift that actually costs, you know, three times more. …So it is a serious issue, and one that is surprising to be, to be honest, from an AEW perspective.”

Bischoff also speculated on whether AEW owner Tony Khan would be willing to fight WWE in court over the matter. “I think, in addition to the money…he’s gonna have to sit through depositions and discovery. Tony Khan does not want to sit through discovery or depositions. It’s even if you can afford it, it’s a time suck. …I just can’t imagine it would be worth it to him. …This is not a guy that you’re going to spend half a million dollars in legal fees fighting for.”

He closed by suggesting that any potential legal battle could reshape the wrestling business. “You know what? I would be fascinated by that. …it would end up creating a precedent. It would end up changing the way the business operates, potentially or potentially Tony get his ass kicked, to just walk away with an empty basket of an empty fruit basket. …I’ll be watching it closely, because it’ll be very impactful.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy