IYO SKY Triumphs Over Mayu Iwatani In Marigold Grand Destiny Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
IYO SKY and Mayu Iwatani headlined Marigold Grand Destiny on Sunday in a match that fans are already calling one of the promotion’s best.

In a near 30-minute battle, SKY emerged victorious after hitting two Over the Moonsaults to secure the win over Iwatani. The bout has drawn widespread praise online for its pacing, storytelling, and intensity.

This marked only SKY’s second appearance for Marigold, following her debut back in July 2024 when she defeated Utami Hayashishita at Summer Destiny.

Watching from afar, WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia shared an emotional reaction on Instagram, writing (translated):
“It’s been a while since I watched pro wrestling and I cried. Don’t laugh, I have a heart too.”

The event took place at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, a venue that has hosted a series of major shows this month, including WWE’s back-to-back events, New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling, and NOAH’s Wrestle Odyssey.

Elsewhere on the Grand Destiny card, Miku Aono defeated Hayashishita to capture the Marigold World Championship, while Victoria Yuzuki bested Mai Sakurai to claim the United National title. Sareee also picked up a decisive victory over Chika Goto.

Adding an unexpected twist to the night, Minoru Suzuki made his controversial debut for Marigold, defeating Megaton after being revealed as her mystery opponent.

Full Marigold Grand Destiny results from Sunday, October 26, 2025:

  • Kizuna Tanaka defeated Shinno

  • Gigaton & Shoko Koshino won a Gauntlet Tag Match against Chanyota & Erina Yamanaka, Darkness Revolution (Nagisa Nozaki & Rea Seto), Hummingbird & Nao Ishikawa, Komomo Minami & Yuuka Yamazaki, and Minami Yuuki & Nagisa Tachibana

  • Minoru Suzuki defeated Megaton

  • Sareee defeated Chika Goto

  • Darkness Revolution (CHIAKI & Misa Matsui) defeated Magenta (Maria & Riko Kawahata) to win the Marigold Twin Star titles

  • Chihiro Hashimoto defeated Seri Yamaoka

  • Victoria Yuzuki defeated Mai Sakurai to win the Marigold United National title

  • Miku Aono defeated Utami Hayashishita to win the Marigold World title

  • IYO SKY defeated Mayu Iwatani

