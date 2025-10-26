Mystery Teaser Sparks Speculation Over WWE Return

A new teaser video has sent the WWE Universe into speculation mode as the company dropped a mysterious clip on social media on Sunday morning. The brief footage focuses only on the polished shoes and dress pants of an unknown man, walking slowly toward the camera before the video fades to black.

The cryptic nature of the teaser has left fans debating who the mystery figure might be. Some believe it could signal the return of Gunther, who has not been seen since SummerSlam. Others think it may point to Andrade El Idolo, who was recently dismissed from WWE following alleged Wellness Policy violations. Despite briefly reappearing on AEW programming on October 1, Andrade has since vanished from television, and reports suggest his WWE non-compete clause could extend up to a year due to the circumstances of his firing.

Another theory making the rounds is that the video could be teasing the comeback of Tony D’Angelo, who was written off NXT in July in a segment inspired by The Sopranos. Meanwhile, some fans are convinced the teaser might belong to Santos Escobar, who has not competed since the summer but is rumored to have re-signed with WWE earlier this month.

Whoever it may be, one thing is certain, someone with expensive taste in footwear is stepping back into the WWE spotlight soon.