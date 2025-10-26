Contract Updates On The Rascalz And The Hardys Following New TNA Report

A new report from Fightful Select Answers by Sean Ross Sapp has shed light on several notable contract situations in TNA Wrestling. According to Sapp, The Rascalz , Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz , have deals that are set to expire at the end of 2025. It was also revealed that Myron Reed has been working without a formal contract since August.

In addition, Sapp mentioned that The Hardys’ current TNA contracts are due to expire in November. While it is unclear whether Matt and Jeff Hardy have re-signed with the company, Sapp speculated that WWE could present them with a significant “insane money” offer to appear at WrestleMania 43, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The news comes after TNA President Carlos Silva expressed a strong desire on social media to retain The Hardys for the long term. Despite this, there has been no official word on what the legendary tag team plans to do once their contracts reach their conclusion.

