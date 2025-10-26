×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Contract Updates On The Rascalz And The Hardys Following New TNA Report

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
Contract Updates On The Rascalz And The Hardys Following New TNA Report

A new report from Fightful Select Answers by Sean Ross Sapp has shed light on several notable contract situations in TNA Wrestling. According to Sapp, The Rascalz , Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz , have deals that are set to expire at the end of 2025. It was also revealed that Myron Reed has been working without a formal contract since August.

In addition, Sapp mentioned that The Hardys’ current TNA contracts are due to expire in November. While it is unclear whether Matt and Jeff Hardy have re-signed with the company, Sapp speculated that WWE could present them with a significant “insane money” offer to appear at WrestleMania 43, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The news comes after TNA President Carlos Silva expressed a strong desire on social media to retain The Hardys for the long term. Despite this, there has been no official word on what the legendary tag team plans to do once their contracts reach their conclusion.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy