WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Announced For December In San Antonio

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Announced For December In San Antonio

WWE has officially revealed details for its final NXT premium live event of 2025.

During Saturday’s Halloween Havoc broadcast, it was confirmed that NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The announcement also confirmed the return of both the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Tickets are set to go on sale this Wednesday.

Since its inception in 2022, Deadline has marked the final NXT PLE of the calendar year. Traditionally, the winners of the Iron Survivor Challenge matches earn championship opportunities, typically leading to title bouts at New Year’s Evil the following month.

Last year, Oba Femi captured victory in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge before going on to win the NXT Championship shortly thereafter. On the women’s side, Giulia triumphed over Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Wren Sinclair. Giulia later captured the NXT Women’s Championship and now competes on the main roster as the WWE Women’s United States Champion.

