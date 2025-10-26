×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Announces NXT “Gold Rush” Two-Week Special From Madison Square Garden

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
WWE Announces NXT “Gold Rush” Two-Week Special From Madison Square Garden

During WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc event last night, it was revealed that a special two-week television event titled “Gold Rush” will take place next month, with both shows set to air from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The “Gold Rush” special will air on CW in NXT’s usual Tuesday night slot on November 18 and November 25. The announcement teased that championships from NXT, TNA, Evolve, and AAA will be defended, further highlighting WWE’s ongoing collaboration with TNA and its growing relationships with affiliate promotions Evolve and AAA.

WWE has released a 30-second promotional video to build anticipation for the upcoming event.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy