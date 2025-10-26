WWE Announces NXT “Gold Rush” Two-Week Special From Madison Square Garden

During WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc event last night, it was revealed that a special two-week television event titled “Gold Rush” will take place next month, with both shows set to air from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The “Gold Rush” special will air on CW in NXT’s usual Tuesday night slot on November 18 and November 25. The announcement teased that championships from NXT, TNA, Evolve, and AAA will be defended, further highlighting WWE’s ongoing collaboration with TNA and its growing relationships with affiliate promotions Evolve and AAA.

WWE has released a 30-second promotional video to build anticipation for the upcoming event.

An event unlike any other. #WWENXT heads to @TheGarden for NXT Gold Rush, a Two-Week Special Event!!! pic.twitter.com/ZPojtkfm7L , WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

