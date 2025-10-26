How NJPW Still Controls The Bullet Club Name Across Wrestling Promotions

The Bullet Club remains one of the most influential factions in professional wrestling, continuing to make its mark across multiple promotions such as NJPW and AEW.

A recent edition of Fightful Select Answers shed light on how the group maintains such a wide presence. According to the report, the faction is officially owned by NJPW, which allows select wrestlers and other promotions to reference or use the name. However, it was emphasized that no company is permitted to market or sell Bullet Club-branded merchandise without NJPW’s consent.

The report also revealed that both past and present members are granted some creative freedom when it comes to using the Bullet Club name. This likely explains why former leader Jay White has been able to carry the “Bullet Club Gold” identity in AEW. Interestingly, AEW’s version of the faction has since undergone a quiet rebranding, now operating under the name “Bang Bang Gang.” The stable currently features Juice Robinson, Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and the newest addition, Ace Austin.

In a nod to the faction’s enduring legacy, the Bullet Club was even referenced during WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, when 17-time World Champion John Cena introduced his opponent AJ Styles as “the ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club.”

