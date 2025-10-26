×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

How NJPW Still Controls The Bullet Club Name Across Wrestling Promotions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
How NJPW Still Controls The Bullet Club Name Across Wrestling Promotions

The Bullet Club remains one of the most influential factions in professional wrestling, continuing to make its mark across multiple promotions such as NJPW and AEW.

A recent edition of Fightful Select Answers shed light on how the group maintains such a wide presence. According to the report, the faction is officially owned by NJPW, which allows select wrestlers and other promotions to reference or use the name. However, it was emphasized that no company is permitted to market or sell Bullet Club-branded merchandise without NJPW’s consent.

The report also revealed that both past and present members are granted some creative freedom when it comes to using the Bullet Club name. This likely explains why former leader Jay White has been able to carry the “Bullet Club Gold” identity in AEW. Interestingly, AEW’s version of the faction has since undergone a quiet rebranding, now operating under the name “Bang Bang Gang.” The stable currently features Juice Robinson, Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and the newest addition, Ace Austin.

In a nod to the faction’s enduring legacy, the Bullet Club was even referenced during WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, when 17-time World Champion John Cena introduced his opponent AJ Styles as “the ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy