Former WWE Superstar Debuts on AEW Collision, Sets Up Tag Match

The October 25th episode of AEW Collision featured the arrival of a former WWE Superstar, who already has a match scheduled in the All-Elite promotion.

In a backstage segment, the current AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament was the topic of conversation between Tay Melo and Anna Jay. The discussion was quickly interrupted by the debuting duo of Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize.

Newell, who wrestled as Tegan Nox in WWE, reminded Melo that they had faced each other back in WWE NXT in 2019. Newell and Alize promptly challenged Melo and Jay to a match, which was swiftly accepted. While a date wasn't announced, fans can anticipate seeing all four women compete soon.

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize's Wrestling Background



Nixon Newell's time with WWE was marked by both promise and injury. After signing in 2017, she was a fixture in WWE NXT, enduring several setbacks due to injuries. She was released in 2021 but rehired in 2022 for the main roster, only to be released again in November 2024. During her run, she held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Miranda Alize has competed across various promotions, including Reality of Wrestling, SHIMMER, and RISE. Her past with WWE is less prominent, featuring an appearance as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds and a spot in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated in the first round by Rhea Ripley. She also competed on AEW Dark in 2020.

With the new AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions yet to be crowned, Newell and Alize have immediately signaled their intention to be a dominant force in the division.