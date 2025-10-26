Ricky Saints Retains NXT Championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Trick Williams entered "Halloween Havoc" with his sights set on a historic "NXT" Championship win, aiming to tie the record with a third reign. However, the reigning champion, Ricky Saints, offered no such treat, successfully defending his title against Williams in a brutal main event filled with tricks and hard-hitting action.

The bout was a slugfest from the very start, with Williams immediately unleashing stiff strikes to overwhelm the champion. Williams tried to lure Saints into a ringside brawl twice, but the champion consistently steered the fight back into the ring. Any early showboating faded fast as the men traded their taunts for serious offense, including Avalanche Blockbusters and exchanging blows that left them both with bloody foreheads.

The battle finally spilled to the outside after an unsuccessful exchange of submission attempts. Williams managed to put Saints through the announce table, but his signature Trick Shot wasn't enough to end the match. Saints returned with a vicious counter, launching off the middle rope to deliver a gruesome Clothesline to Williams.

Williams tried one last time to secure his third "NXT" title, hoisting Saints for a Fireman's carry, but Saints countered with a Stunner. Williams' championship hopes slipped away as Saints followed up his offense with a Spear and a final Tornado DDT to secure the victory. As Saints celebrated his first successful defense, a devastated Williams watched from the ringside floor.

Saints' "NXT" Championship reign now stands at 29 days and counting. He won "NXT's" top prize by defeating Oba Femi at No Mercy, shortly after Femi was involved in a chaotic title-for-title match with Williams and the rest of the TNA roster. As of now, no new challengers have emerged to step up for Saints' title.