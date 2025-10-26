×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ricky Saints Retains NXT Championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
Ricky Saints Retains NXT Championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Trick Williams entered "Halloween Havoc" with his sights set on a historic "NXT" Championship win, aiming to tie the record with a third reign. However, the reigning champion, Ricky Saints, offered no such treat, successfully defending his title against Williams in a brutal main event filled with tricks and hard-hitting action.

The bout was a slugfest from the very start, with Williams immediately unleashing stiff strikes to overwhelm the champion. Williams tried to lure Saints into a ringside brawl twice, but the champion consistently steered the fight back into the ring. Any early showboating faded fast as the men traded their taunts for serious offense, including Avalanche Blockbusters and exchanging blows that left them both with bloody foreheads.

The battle finally spilled to the outside after an unsuccessful exchange of submission attempts. Williams managed to put Saints through the announce table, but his signature Trick Shot wasn't enough to end the match. Saints returned with a vicious counter, launching off the middle rope to deliver a gruesome Clothesline to Williams.

Williams tried one last time to secure his third "NXT" title, hoisting Saints for a Fireman's carry, but Saints countered with a Stunner. Williams' championship hopes slipped away as Saints followed up his offense with a Spear and a final Tornado DDT to secure the victory. As Saints celebrated his first successful defense, a devastated Williams watched from the ringside floor.

Saints' "NXT" Championship reign now stands at 29 days and counting. He won "NXT's" top prize by defeating Oba Femi at No Mercy, shortly after Femi was involved in a chaotic title-for-title match with Williams and the rest of the TNA roster. As of now, no new challengers have emerged to step up for Saints' title.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy