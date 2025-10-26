×
Tatum Paxley Dethrones Jacy Jayne at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
The NXT Women's Championship was on the line as champion Jacy Jayne defended her title against Tatum Paxley at the WWE Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The match immediately devolved into a brawl, quickly spilling to the outside where Jayne took control by smashing Paxley's face into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Jayne delivered a series of aggressive stomps in the corner, but the action was soon muddled by outside distractions. A skirmish involving Fatal Influence, Shawn Spears, and others led to the referee ejecting them all from ringside to restore order.

With the distractions cleared, Paxley rallied, hitting a spinning backfist followed by a breathtaking 450 splash from the top rope for a very close near-fall. She maintained the momentum, driving the champion face-first into the apron before rolling her back inside.

As the match intensified, Izzy Dame rushed to the ring with the championship title in hand while the referee was distracted. Dame attempted to use the belt as a weapon, but Jayne accidentally took out her ally instead. Capitalizing on the chaos and the downed champion, Paxley connected with her finishing maneuver to secure the pinfall victory!

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Tatum Paxley

