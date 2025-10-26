Blake Monroe Captures Women's North American Championship in Shocking WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

The Findlay Toyota Center was the site of a chaotic and emotional night as Blake Monroe dethroned a courageous Zaria to capture the NXT Women's North American Championship at the WWE Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event.

Zaria entered the match under exceptional circumstances, defending the title on behalf of the reigning champion, Sol Ruca, who was not medically cleared to compete. Despite the disadvantage, Zaria came out firing, determined to retain the gold for her injured ally.

The momentum, however, quickly shifted as Monroe, utilizing her cunning and technical expertise, took control. Monroe strategically targeted Zaria's left arm, weakening her opponent with a focused assault. A dropkick from the middle rope cemented Monroe's advantage.

Zaria refused to back down, mounting a brief comeback with a powerful back drop, but Monroe's superior mat skills shone through, as she swiftly transitioned a move attempt into an armbar. The champion-for-the-night then suffered a major blow when a risky shoulder tackle saw her collide violently with the steel ring steps outside the ring.

Monroe continued her relentless attack upon their return to the ring, locking Zaria back into the armbar. Zaria showed incredible heart, rolling through to escape before being rocked by a stiff knee strike to the jaw for a near-fall. Zaria answered with a desperate spear, which only garnered a two-count.

The match reached its dramatic conclusion after an exchange between Zaria and the ringside Sol Ruca, momentarily distracting Zaria. Capitalizing on the moment, Monroe struck, hitting her finishing maneuver on Zaria on the floor.

The situation spiraled into chaos as Monroe then turned her attention to the injured champion, knocking Sol Ruca down. The ensuing pandemonium allowed Monroe to drag the dazed Zaria back into the ring and connect with a second, decisive finisher, securing the pinfall and the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Blake Monroe's victory marks a significant turning point for the title and leaves fans with more questions than answers regarding the futures of Zaria and the recovering Sol Ruca.