Ethan Page Survives Day of the Dead Match to Retain Gold at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
The NXT North American Championship was on the line as Ethan Page defended his title against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a brutal Day of the Dead match at the WWE Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The match immediately spilled into a brawl, but Wagner gained the early advantage, catching Page with a dropkick as the champion came off the top rope, followed by a running knee strike in the corner. Wagner then used a chair, wrapping Page up and driving the steel into his back with a dropkick, and continued the assault with a trash can.

Page quickly turned the tide, throwing Wagner head-first into a chair and then brawling with him around the ringside area, utilizing the steel steps. Page intensified the violence by tossing Wagner into a chair set up in the corner, and then committed the ultimate insult by ripping Wagner's mask in half.

The champion was then busted open, a moment that only served to fire up Wagner, who unleashed a series of headbutts and executed a spectacular coast-to-coast dropkick, sending a trash can into Page for a near fall.

Page countered by using the remnants of Wagner's own mask to send him face-first into a trash can before delivering the Ego's Edge onto the trash can, which only managed a two-count. Wagner answered with a moonsault off the top rope, also getting a two-count.

In the final moments, Page resorted to desperate measures, tossing powder into Wagner's eyes. With his opponent blinded, Page ascended the ropes and hit a massive Twist of Fate off the top rope, driving Wagner through a table to secure the pinfall victory.

Winner and still NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

