Ethan Page Survives Day of the Dead Match to Retain Gold at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

The NXT North American Championship was on the line as Ethan Page defended his title against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a brutal Day of the Dead match at the WWE Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The match immediately spilled into a brawl, but Wagner gained the early advantage, catching Page with a dropkick as the champion came off the top rope, followed by a running knee strike in the corner. Wagner then used a chair, wrapping Page up and driving the steel into his back with a dropkick, and continued the assault with a trash can.

Page quickly turned the tide, throwing Wagner head-first into a chair and then brawling with him around the ringside area, utilizing the steel steps. Page intensified the violence by tossing Wagner into a chair set up in the corner, and then committed the ultimate insult by ripping Wagner's mask in half.

The champion was then busted open, a moment that only served to fire up Wagner, who unleashed a series of headbutts and executed a spectacular coast-to-coast dropkick, sending a trash can into Page for a near fall.

Page countered by using the remnants of Wagner's own mask to send him face-first into a trash can before delivering the Ego's Edge onto the trash can, which only managed a two-count. Wagner answered with a moonsault off the top rope, also getting a two-count.

In the final moments, Page resorted to desperate measures, tossing powder into Wagner's eyes. With his opponent blinded, Page ascended the ropes and hit a massive Twist of Fate off the top rope, driving Wagner through a table to secure the pinfall victory.

Winner and still NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page