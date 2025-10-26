Leon Slater & Je'Von Evans Triumph in High-Flying Opener at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

The WWE Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event kicked off with a thrilling tag team match at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, as Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans squared off against Mr. Iguana & La Parka.

The action began with solid back-and-forth exchanges between La Parka and Evans. The pace quickly escalated when Iguana took to the air with a spectacular outside dive, immediately followed by a springboard dive from La Parka. Once the action returned to the ring, La Parka maintained control, dropping Evans with a powerslam for a two-count.

A hot tag sequence brought Leon Slater into the match, who immediately went on the offensive, delivering a rapid series of moves to Mr. Iguana. Slater and La Parka then traded stiff chops in the center of the ring. Evans quickly re-entered the fray, hitting a superkick on La Parka, which led to Iguana making the tag. However, Iguana was soon neutralized, leaving La Parka vulnerable to a frog splash from Evans, but the pinfall was broken up at two.

The match had a few scattered moments of chaos, including a near-botched cutter by Evans on Iguana. As Slater attempted a dive to the outside, he was momentarily caught by Iguana, which allowed La Parka to capitalize and hit his finisher. Evans rushed in to break up the pin attempt, keeping the match alive.

In the final moments, Leon Slater ascended the turnbuckle and nailed the breathtaking 450 swanton bomb on Mr. Iguana, securing the victory for his team.

Winners: Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans