Asuka Dismisses Goldberg's Streak Comments

In a recent interview on Real Talk with Mike Burke, wrestling legend Bill Goldberg addressed a comment suggesting his undefeated streak in WCW would never be surpassed. Goldberg claimed it already has been, citing a WWE Superstar.

“They already did. Some girl at WWE [Asuka]. They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl by any means, but yeah.”

Asuka later issued a lengthy response to Goldberg's comments via a post on Twitter/X, stating she was unfazed by the comparison and focused on her own artistic vision.

“Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.

Listen to my philosophy.

It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty.

I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones.

What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist.

I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me.

There’s not enough art in this world.”