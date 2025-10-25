Billy Gunn's AEW Absence Explained

Recent speculation that Billy Gunn has been sidelined from AEW programming due to an injury has been refuted.

While Gunn recently mentioned on the Fuel & Flex podcast that he's dealing with two stress fractures in his back, his team has clarified that this is not the reason for his absence from television.

In an email to WrestlePurists, Gunn's team stated that his back issue is a "very old injury" that "does not interfere with wrestling or training." It only causes soreness if he trains excessively. They emphasized that his absence from AEW is purely because "he is not being booked by creative." A video was also provided to assure fans that he is "ok."

This confirms that the 62-year-old veteran is available to wrestle, as he has been active for other promotions like QT Marshall's 1FW and Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro.

Gunn's absence comes as his former tag partners, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, have reluctantly reunited in an angle on Collision. Jerry Lynn has been playing the veteran role in that storyline, encouraging the pair to team up again, a role many might have expected Gunn to fill.