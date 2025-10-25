×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Billy Gunn's AEW Absence Explained

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
Billy Gunn's AEW Absence Explained

Recent speculation that Billy Gunn has been sidelined from AEW programming due to an injury has been refuted.

While Gunn recently mentioned on the Fuel & Flex podcast that he's dealing with two stress fractures in his back, his team has clarified that this is not the reason for his absence from television.

In an email to WrestlePurists, Gunn's team stated that his back issue is a "very old injury" that "does not interfere with wrestling or training." It only causes soreness if he trains excessively. They emphasized that his absence from AEW is purely because "he is not being booked by creative." A video was also provided to assure fans that he is "ok."

This confirms that the 62-year-old veteran is available to wrestle, as he has been active for other promotions like QT Marshall's 1FW and Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro.

Gunn's absence comes as his former tag partners, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, have reluctantly reunited in an angle on Collision. Jerry Lynn has been playing the veteran role in that storyline, encouraging the pair to team up again, a role many might have expected Gunn to fill.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy