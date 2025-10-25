WWE Star Candice LeRae Transitions to Backstage Role as Match Producer

Candice LeRae is reportedly moving into a new phase of her career, transitioning to a backstage role as a WWE match producer. The shift comes as her in-ring appearances have become notably infrequent, according to reports.

Sources, including an exclusive from TC WrestleVotes, indicate that LeRae has begun training for the producer role and is already gaining hands-on experience. A source told the outlet, “Candice LeRae has been learning how to produce matches behind the scenes. She has been a producer for matches for WWE Main Event, including the one being filmed before SmackDown in Tempe tonight between The Street Profits & Los Garza.”

Match producers are crucial to WWE’s operations, working directly with talent to structure and coordinate the flow of matches before and during a performance.

LeRae's recent decrease in television time aligns with this reported career adjustment. Her last televised match was a loss to Lainey Reid on the September 23 episode of NXT. While she has been absent from televised storylines since then, she has continued to perform at NXT live events.

This move behind the curtain could signal a significant, long-term change for the respected performer. LeRae's extensive in-ring experience and high standing among her peers are expected to position her well to contribute to WWE’s creative and talent development efforts in her new capacity.