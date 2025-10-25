×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Star Candice LeRae Transitions to Backstage Role as Match Producer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
WWE Star Candice LeRae Transitions to Backstage Role as Match Producer

Candice LeRae is reportedly moving into a new phase of her career, transitioning to a backstage role as a WWE match producer. The shift comes as her in-ring appearances have become notably infrequent, according to reports.

Sources, including an exclusive from TC WrestleVotes, indicate that LeRae has begun training for the producer role and is already gaining hands-on experience. A source told the outlet, “Candice LeRae has been learning how to produce matches behind the scenes. She has been a producer for matches for WWE Main Event, including the one being filmed before SmackDown in Tempe tonight between The Street Profits & Los Garza.”

Match producers are crucial to WWE’s operations, working directly with talent to structure and coordinate the flow of matches before and during a performance.

LeRae's recent decrease in television time aligns with this reported career adjustment. Her last televised match was a loss to Lainey Reid on the September 23 episode of NXT. While she has been absent from televised storylines since then, she has continued to perform at NXT live events.

This move behind the curtain could signal a significant, long-term change for the respected performer. LeRae's extensive in-ring experience and high standing among her peers are expected to position her well to contribute to WWE’s creative and talent development efforts in her new capacity.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy