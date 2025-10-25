×
AEW Collision Shifts To Thanksgiving To Avoid WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
AEW Collision will temporarily shift from its regular Saturday night timeslot this November. The show is set to air on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET. The move was confirmed in a Warner Bros. Discovery press release outlining the network’s November 2025 programming lineup.

The change appears to be a strategic decision to avoid clashing with WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, which takes place on Saturday, November 29. By airing earlier in the week, AEW will sidestep direct competition with one of WWE’s biggest annual events.

Earlier in 2025, AEW Collision faced tough challenges in the ratings when airing opposite WWE programming. The February 1 episode, which went head-to-head with the WWE Royal Rumble, brought in just 197,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the P18-49 demographic, marking its lowest-rated Saturday 8 p.m. slot to date. The March 1 broadcast, which aired during WWE Elimination Chamber, managed 280,000 viewers and a 0.06 demo rating.

By shifting to Thanksgiving, AEW hopes to avoid another ratings dip while taking advantage of the traditionally strong television audience that night. The show will follow the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22 in Newark, New Jersey, and is expected to feature fallout from that event as well as early developments heading into AEW Worlds End in December.

