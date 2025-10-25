AEW Dynamite Viewership Down Ahead Of WrestleDream

WrestleNomics has released viewership figures for last Wednesday’s post-AEW WrestleDream go-home edition of Dynamite on TBS, which drew an average of 477,000 viewers and scored a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The numbers mark a 10.67% decline from the previous week’s 534,000 viewers and a 27.27% drop from the 0.11 demo rating recorded the week before. Despite the dip, the latest broadcast still outperformed the October 7 episode, which registered 321,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the same demographic.

So far in 2025, AEW Dynamite has averaged 601,000 viewers and a 0.153 rating in the 18-49 demographic, compared to 722,000 viewers and a 0.240 rating during the same timeframe in 2024.

The episode was headlined by Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defending his title against Brodido’s AEW World Tag Team and ROH World Champion Bandido.