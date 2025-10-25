×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Dynamite Viewership Down Ahead Of WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down Ahead Of WrestleDream

WrestleNomics has released viewership figures for last Wednesday’s post-AEW WrestleDream go-home edition of Dynamite on TBS, which drew an average of 477,000 viewers and scored a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The numbers mark a 10.67% decline from the previous week’s 534,000 viewers and a 27.27% drop from the 0.11 demo rating recorded the week before. Despite the dip, the latest broadcast still outperformed the October 7 episode, which registered 321,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the same demographic.

So far in 2025, AEW Dynamite has averaged 601,000 viewers and a 0.153 rating in the 18-49 demographic, compared to 722,000 viewers and a 0.240 rating during the same timeframe in 2024.

The episode was headlined by Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defending his title against Brodido’s AEW World Tag Team and ROH World Champion Bandido.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy