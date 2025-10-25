×
Backstage Update On Nigel McGuinness Signing New AEW Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
Nigel McGuinness has reportedly signed a new contract with AEW, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The updated deal will see McGuinness remain primarily as an announcer while keeping the option open for occasional in-ring appearances. The report notes that his new agreement closely mirrors his previous one, with minor adjustments to accommodate these wrestling opportunities.

McGuinness made his long-awaited return to the ring in 2024, more than ten years after stepping away from active competition. Since then, he has competed in high-profile bouts at major AEW events, including All In: London, Double or Nothing, and Forbidden Door. Despite his sporadic returns to action, McGuinness continues to serve as one of AEW’s leading voices on commentary, contributing to both AEW Collision and ROH programming.

His most recent match came at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship but ultimately fell short.

