Abdullah The Butcher Hospitalized Amid Serious Health Concerns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized and is currently dealing with serious health complications, according to a statement from The Book Pro Wrestler on Twitter (X).

The post read, “🙏 Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized at 84. The Wild Man from the Sudan is battling serious health issues. One of wrestling’s most feared figures, Abdullah helped shape the sport from Japan to Puerto Rico to Georgia and beyond. Send your prayers, love, and strength his way tonight. ❤️”

Abdullah, whose career stretched across more than five decades, became one of the most influential and feared names in professional wrestling. Known for his wild, unpredictable style, he competed in major promotions including the NWA, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Puerto Rico’s World Wrestling Council. His brutal in-ring approach helped pioneer the hardcore wrestling style, often incorporating martial arts techniques into his matches.

Over the years, Abdullah held numerous championships across the globe and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Sadly, his health has been a growing concern in recent times, with the veteran previously being hospitalized in the summer of 2024.

WNS wishes Abdullah The Butcher all the very best.

