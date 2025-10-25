×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Says Only He And The Rock Own Their WWE Intellectual Property

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
Ric Flair Says Only He And The Rock Own Their WWE Intellectual Property

Ric Flair has opened up about the ownership of his intellectual property during a recent appearance on “Games With Names,” sharing how he managed to secure control over his own brand and likeness.

Flair revealed, “Here’s the deal. There’s only two people that own their intellectual property in the history of WWE. Me and The Rock. Hogan owned his, but you know now he’s a terrible mess with his family fighting over his money.”

When asked how he gained control of his “The Man” intellectual property, Flair explained that it came after a legal dispute with WWE.

“Because I sued them. Because when I was dying, I was on life support for 14 days. Everybody cashed in. My agent stole $150,000. Because if I’m dead, then it goes to court, right? Or whatever my will was at that time. Estate planning is very important, by the way. But everybody cashed in, because I thought I was going to die. And then when I lived, then I find out what’s going on. I read the letters, WWE was writing me letters wanting me to sign my intellectual property back to him. So , I didn’t sue ’em. I just said, ‘I’m going public with this. Give me my s**t back. But like Undertaker, he’s now , it’s Mark Callaway [on his podcast] Six Feet Under. He can’t even get his. It’s crazy, it pisses him off. That’s why Steve Austin’s so mad. He they they will never give up Stone Cold.”

You can watch Flair’s full appearance on the “Games With Names” podcast in the video below.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy