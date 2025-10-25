Update On Piper Niven’s WWE Status Following Neck Injury

WWE star Piper Niven is reportedly dealing with a serious neck injury that could threaten her in-ring career, according to PWMania.com.

During a recent Q&A session, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson shared an update on Niven’s condition after a fan asked about her current status. Johnson revealed that both WWE and Niven are exploring medical options and assessing the most effective treatment path for her injury. However, there remains uncertainty about her long-term future with the company or if she will ever be cleared to compete again. Further updates are expected in the coming weeks.

Niven last wrestled on the August 22 episode of SmackDown, where she faced Charlotte Flair in singles competition. Flair, a 14-time Women’s Champion, is also one-half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions.

