Unexpected Name Appears During SmackDown Brawl

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
An unexpected face made an appearance during this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The show opened with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre exchanging tense words ahead of their upcoming WWE Championship match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Things quickly turned physical as Rhodes removed his jacket and tie, ready to fight, only for Jimmy Uso to strike first. The Samoan star blindsided McIntyre, sparking a wild brawl that security struggled to contain.

Later in the night, the chaos continued backstage as Jimmy and Drew clashed once again before meeting in a No Disqualification main event.

Following the broadcast, fans online shared clips from the opening segment and spotted an unexpected name among the security team , independent wrestler Doug Malo.

Malo previously gained attention earlier this year after his involvement in the now-infamous Raja Jackson incident, where he intervened to pull Jackson off Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was later arrested and is currently facing felony charges related to the attack.

