Nikki Bella Shares Who She Calls The Heart Of Wrestling

Nikki Bella has shared who she believes embodies the true heart of professional wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on her surprise return to Raw earlier this week, where she came to the aid of Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, saving her from an attack by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

During the episode, Bella revealed that she brought her son Matteo to the WWE tapings for the very first time, making it a memorable experience for both of them. She explained that one particular WWE star made the visit even more special by spending time playing with Matteo in the ring , Bayley.

“This is the one thing and I know you agree. If I was to be like Brie, name one person who you could define as the heart of wrestling, would it not be her? It would be her. She is not only an incredible human, so kind, happy, like just a really good person, a good soul. Like you feel it.”

Nikki Bella then offered big praise to Bayley, saying that the Hugger is always kind to everyone and that she always feels happy around the wrestling veteran. The former champion dubbed the San Jose native as the heart of wrestling:

“You’re always happy around her. She’s always happy to see everyone. She’s kind to everyone. She listens when you talk, great at communicating. But she’s just like the heart of wrestling.

She really is. She loves the business. She gives back to the business. She’s a big star in the business. She’s such an incredible wrestler. It’s just like she’s really big in this industry. Always will be.”