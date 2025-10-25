×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Bella Shares Who She Calls The Heart Of Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
Nikki Bella Shares Who She Calls The Heart Of Wrestling

Nikki Bella has shared who she believes embodies the true heart of professional wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on her surprise return to Raw earlier this week, where she came to the aid of Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, saving her from an attack by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

During the episode, Bella revealed that she brought her son Matteo to the WWE tapings for the very first time, making it a memorable experience for both of them. She explained that one particular WWE star made the visit even more special by spending time playing with Matteo in the ring , Bayley.

“This is the one thing and I know you agree. If I was to be like Brie, name one person who you could define as the heart of wrestling, would it not be her? It would be her. She is not only an incredible human, so kind, happy, like just a really good person, a good soul. Like you feel it.”

Nikki Bella then offered big praise to Bayley, saying that the Hugger is always kind to everyone and that she always feels happy around the wrestling veteran. The former champion dubbed the San Jose native as the heart of wrestling:

“You’re always happy around her. She’s always happy to see everyone. She’s kind to everyone. She listens when you talk, great at communicating. But she’s just like the heart of wrestling.

She really is. She loves the business. She gives back to the business. She’s a big star in the business. She’s such an incredible wrestler. It’s just like she’s really big in this industry. Always will be.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy