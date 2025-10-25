WWE Confirms Three Matches For Halloween Edition Of SmackDown

Three matches have been confirmed for the Halloween-themed edition of WWE SmackDown, airing Friday, October 31.

During this week’s broadcast, it was revealed that the United States Championship open challenge will return once again, with Ilja Dragunov set to put his title on the line. Dragunov recently captured the championship from Sami Zayn and successfully defended it against Aleister Black on the most recent episode.

Also scheduled, Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss will step into singles action against Nia Jax in a match set up during a backstage segment earlier in the night.

In addition, Carmelo Hayes is slated to go one-on-one with Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly following a verbal exchange between the two that escalated on this week’s show.

The lineup for the Halloween edition of SmackDown is as follows: