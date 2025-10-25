×
Liv Morgan’s Alleged Stalker’s Trial Delayed Until 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2025
Liv Morgan’s alleged stalker will not stand trial until early next year.

According to a new report from PWInsider, an unopposed motion was filed requesting that the trial of Shawn Chan be delayed by two months, which means the earliest possible date for proceedings would now be in January. Chan was arrested in June on federal stalking charges after trespassing on Morgan’s property.

The court filing outlines the current situation: “Mr. Chan is charged with the interstate stalking of a professional wrestler. An initial psychological evaluation done to examine his competency diagnosed delusional disorder. The Defense has retained an expert to more fully evaluate Mr. Chan for purposes of trial, and likely to testify. If this second expert will provide testimony, the Government will have a right to conduct its own examination.”

Chan, who is a Canadian citizen, traveled to Florida on May 26 and informed customs that he planned to stay at the WWE Performance Center, which does not provide accommodation. Days later, he appeared at Morgan’s residence, where he drove around the property several times before entering her backyard. He reportedly tried to enter the home through the front door and was seen holding an air rifle pellet gun that had been left on the porch. Before leaving, he also left behind a note.

Chan was arrested on June 3 after WWE security spotted him at the Performance Center. He was identified using footage from Morgan’s home surveillance system, indicted later that month, and has remained in custody ever since.

