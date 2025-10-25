Persephone Captures 2025 CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix Title

Persephone emerged victorious in this year’s CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix, adding her name to the short but growing list of winners in the prestigious tournament.

The event took place on Friday night at Arena Mexico, where Team Mexico triumphed over Team International in a 20-woman torneo cibernetico. The final moments saw AEW’s Thekla as the last remaining member of Team International, only to be defeated by Persephone following a spectacular moonsault to secure the win.

Team Mexico’s lineup featured Persephone, La Catalina, Olympia, Skadi, Reyna Isis, Zeuxis, India Sioux, Lluvia, and La Jarochita. Representing Team International were Julia Hart (AEW), Skye Blue (AEW), Thekla (AEW), Mina Shirakawa (AEW), Diamante (ROH), Shoko Nakajima (MLW), Hazuki (Stardom), Koguma (Stardom), and Kanji (RevPro).

CMLL only introduced the Women’s International Grand Prix in 2022, with Dalys becoming the inaugural winner. The following year saw Tessa Blanchard take home the trophy, while Reyna Isis captured the title in 2024. Persephone now joins that elite list of champions, representing Mexico with pride.

Earlier this year, Mistico claimed victory in the Men’s International Grand Prix, outlasting TJP in the final stretch. Team Mexico in that tournament consisted of Mistico, Volador Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, Angel de Oro, Neon, Templario, Zandokan Jr., and Difunto. Team International featured Rocky Romero, Donovan Dijak, Robbie X, Michael Oku, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush, Mike Bailey, TJP, Taiji Ishimori, and Action Andretti.